Get to Know the New Air Jordan 4 ‘Raptors’ — This Weekend’s Hottest Sneaker Release

From the epic Levi’s collaboration to Travis Scott’s coveted colorway, the Air Jordan 4 has had a major year in 2018. And it isn’t over yet. What should prove to be the biggest release in the sneaker world for this weekend is another new look for Michael Jordan’s fourth signature model, the fierce “Raptors” colorway.

In a clean blend of black, purple and bright red, the shoe releases Aug. 18 for $200.

Air Jordan 4 "Raptors" CREDIT: Nike

If the color scheme looks familiar, that’s because you’ve seen it before on another celebrated Air Jordan model. The Air Jordan 4 borrows the look from the Air Jordan 7, which released in 1992 in the same black, purple and red hues. Jordan won his second championship with the Chicago Bulls in the shoe after wearing the colorway throughout the 1992 Playoffs.

So why the “Raptors” nickname? Even though they weren’t a team when the shoe released, the moniker is a reference to the Toronto Raptors, whose team colors were a similar scheme when they debuted as an NBA expansion franchise in 1995. The shoe had been released three years before the Raptors hit the court, but sneakerheads eventually began calling the Air Jordan 7 by the nickname after its subsequent retro releases years later.

Now the Air Jordan 4 takes on the “Raptors” look, featured in a premium black nubuck upper with red accents throughout and a purple speckled midsole. The shoe’s signature Jumpman logo patch on the tongue comes in embossed leather for an extra premium touch.

Heel view of Air Jordan 4 "Raptors." CREDIT: Nike

In April, you may recall that the shoe became a topic of conversation during the speculation that Drake was leaving Jordan Brand for Adidas after an early sample of it was seen with the rapper’s signature on the tongue patch. Drake has since been seen still wearing Nike and Air Jordan sneakers and apparel, so it’s unclear on what the backstory behind the switched-up tongue patches is. Whatever the case, the Air Jordan 4 “Raptors” looks great, and you can pick up your pair this Saturday via the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.