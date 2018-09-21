Sneaker Nerds Will Love the New Air Jordan 33 Built With a Progressive Lace Technology

Late last night, Jordan Brand unveiled its latest court-ready signature basketball model, the Air Jordan 33. And for the sneaker nerd, the model is loaded with tech, including a new way to lace up your kicks.
The silhouette boasts Nike’s FastFit technology, a containment system that provides total foot lockdown in the sneaker by pulling on a forefoot strap, which activates cables throughout the shoes. And to loosen them up, just pull on the side loops to release the cables.
The tech, according to Jordan Brand, makes tightening and loosening the kicks throughout game action easier.
“This year’s game shoe, the AJ 33, is the first basketball shoe to feature FastFit technology, which provides ultimate lockdown to prepare athletes for flight,” NBA icon Michael Jordan said of his latest signature look in a statement. “From Day One, we’ve taken pride in the Air Jordan game shoe, where we focus on athlete insights and the latest innovations to create silhouettes that are distinctly Jordan. That balance also allows the game shoe to continually revolutionize both in sport and style.”
Inspiration for both the aesthetics and functionality of the sneaker, according to Jordan Brand, came from the hall of fame baller’s ability to take flight on the court. For this new sneaker, they specifically looked to space.
“Flight has always been part of our Jordan DNA,” David Creech, VP of design for Jordan Brand, said in a statement. “Our team considered the utility-led design of space flight suits and used that inspiration to help craft the AJ XXXIII. Like those suits, the shoe features visible technology designed for function, but that also becomes a staple style element.”
Designer Tate Kuerbis added, “We were inspired by how space suits look and function. It’s all very utilitarian, and the various elements and what they do are all clearly called out. Thinking about this led us to highlight the pull cord, eject cord and the inner workings of FastFit and make the function integral to the aesthetic and graphic integrity of the design.”
The Air Jordan 33, according to the brand, takes design cues from signature looks, including the window to the tightening system resembling the original Air window, an extra-large tongue (a nod to the Air Jordan 3) and using “Nike Air” on the heel tab (from the Air Jordan 3, 4, 5 and 6).