Sneaker Nerds Will Love the New Air Jordan 33 Built With a Progressive Lace Technology

Late last night, Jordan Brand unveiled its latest court-ready signature basketball model, the Air Jordan 33. And for the sneaker nerd, the model is loaded with tech, including a new way to lace up your kicks.

The silhouette boasts Nike’s FastFit technology, a containment system that provides total foot lockdown in the sneaker by pulling on a forefoot strap, which activates cables throughout the shoes. And to loosen them up, just pull on the side loops to release the cables.

The Air Jordan 33 with Nike FastFit technology. CREDIT: Nike

The tech, according to Jordan Brand, makes tightening and loosening the kicks throughout game action easier.