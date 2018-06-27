The Air Jordan 3 ‘International Flight’ Takes Off This Weekend

The big summer for the beloved third Air Jordan model continues with what many collectors are calling one of its best new colorways in years. The Air Jordan 3 “International Flight” takes off this Saturday.

The shoe is a member of the “International Flight” pack, which also features the Air Jordan 5 and Air Jordan 12 (both releasing at a later date) in new colorways inspired by various charity and exhibition games Michael Jordan played in throughout his career. The collection aims to emphasize his place as the ultimate international ambassador for the game of basketball.

The new look succeeds with the strong combination of its appealing color scheme and story behind the design. It takes inspiration from a 1988 charity game, Magic Johnson’s Midsummer Nights. The exhibition game was packed with NBA stars including Johnson, Dominique Wilkins and Charles Barkley, but unsurprisingly, Jordan outshined them all by dropping 54 points with a dazzling array of dunks and circus shots. This new colorway takes inspiration from the white and blue uniforms worn by the teams that night combined with the original “Fire Red” Air Jordan 3 worn by Jordan during the game.

Detail of Air Jordan 3 "International Flight" CREDIT: Nike

The “International Flight” rendition features a white leather upper with red and blue accents throughout. The elephant print paneling is featured in a lighter look than the traditional dark gray with black detailing. Special finishing touches include a star graphic on the inner lining, an “International” logo on the sockliners and Jordan’s signature printed on the left tongue.

Also being nicknamed the Air Jordan 3 “Charity Game” by some collectors, the anticipated shoe arrives June 30 for $190 via Nike SNKRS and at select retailers worldwide.