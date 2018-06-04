The Air Jordan 14 ‘Last Shot’ Returns on 20th Anniversary of Michael Jordan’s Legendary Game-Winner

On June 14, 1998 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz, Michael Jordan hit a game-winning shot to secure the title for his team, completing the franchise’s second Three-Peat. It would end up being his last shot in a Bulls uniform. His career in Chicago couldn’t have ended in a more poetic way.

Jordan’s heroics in Game 6 were not only important to basketball history, but also the history of sneakers. On that fateful night he just happened to debut his latest signature shoe to the world, the Air Jordan 14. Throughout the rest of the 1997-98 season and Playoffs, Jordan wore the Air Jordan 13. He just so happened to unveil his fourteenth model on what would be the last night of season, and ultimately his legendary career with the Bulls. A coincidence, or was the choice some kind of premonition from the greatest basketball player of all time?

To commemorate what would go down in history as “The Last Shot”, the Air Jordan 14 in its black and red colorway that Jordan debuted in Game 6 returns this summer, exactly 20 years to the day of the unforgettable moment.

A headliner from Nike’s “Art of a Champion” collection this summer featuring various sneakers associated with memorable Playoffs performances by Nike, Jordan and Converse athletes throughout the years, the Air Jordan 14 “Last Shot” returns in original form. The retro sports a black leather and nubuck upper with red accents and a dash of yellow for the Jumpman logo of the Ferrari-inspired design by Tinker Hatfield.

Pairs will be available June 14 via Nike SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers worldwide.