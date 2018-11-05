Jordan Brand Doesn’t Want You to Resell These Air Jordan 1 Sneakers

Both pairs of the "Not For Resale" Air Jordan 1 in varsity red.

In its latest attempt to combat sneaker resellers, Jordan Brand is set to release two interesting pairs of Air Jordan 1s to double-down its position on the practice.

Arriving on Wednesday is one half of the “Not for Resale” 1s dressed in a predominately white and black premium leather upper with hits of varsity red around the ankle collar and on the outsole. The words “Wear Me” are embroidered on the tongue tag, while “Please Crease” is printed on the toe box.

The lateral side of the “Not for Resale” Air Jordan 1 in varsity red. CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the “Not for Resale” Air Jordan 1 in varsity maize. CREDIT: Nike

“No photos” is embroidered on the heel (a nod to how photos are taken of sneakers before they’re listed on the secondary market). To further the message, the midsole is marked “Not for Resale.”

The heel of the “Not for Resale” Air Jordan 1 in varsity red. CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the “Not for Resale” Air Jordan 1 in varsity maize. CREDIT: Nike

Select sneaker boutiques are getting in on the action, including Louisville, Ky.-based store Oneness, with a special process in place: The “Not for Sale” Air Jordan 1s are to be worn out of the store after checkout, and the shoeboxes will remain with the retailer, according to its Instagram.

The red colorway is releasing this Wednesday at select Jordan Brand retailers, while the yellow version is expected to arrive before the end of the year. Both pairs will retail for $160 each.

Even in spite of these safeguards against being resold, the kicks have already landed in the secondary market: At Flight Club, the minimum asking price is $700.

