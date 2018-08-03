First Only for Women, The Air Jordan 1 High Zip Arrives For Men

What seems to be a repeating story this year is Air Jordan sneakers releasing in great looks just for women that have the male sneakerheads jealous. Already in 2018, we’ve seen women’s-exclusive releases that certainly more than a few men wish they could fit into like the Air Jordan 13 “Moon Particle,” Air Jordan 3 “Particle Beige” and most definitely, the Air Jordan 1 Satin “Shattered Backboard.”

Now the script is being flipped, as one of the sneakers that initially dropped only for the lady Air Jordan fans will soon also be available for men. Guys will now be able to slip into the Air Jordan 1 High Zip.

First released in spring 2018 as a women’s silhouette, the iconic Air Jordan 1 High dropped its shoe laces in favor of a sleek and stylish zipper enclosure on the upper for a bold new twist.

Now the zippered Jordan 1 concept receives a new edition for men, with a few detail changes that offer a more masculine appearance. First and foremost, the men’s construction debuts in more traditionally-sporty colorways, in white with red accents and black with royal accents, each reminiscent of beloved original looks of the shoe. And while the women’s version opted for a Swooshless upper, the men’s edition features perforated Swoosh shapes in their usual place on the leather upper.

Men's Air Jordan 1 High Zip in white/red. CREDIT: Nike

The first two colorways of the men’s Air Jordan 1 High Zip release August 9 for $150, available at Nike.com and select retailers.

Detail of perforated Swoosh on men's Air Jordan 1 High Zip. CREDIT: Nike