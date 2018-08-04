This Foot-Comfort Secret Weapon Works With the Turn of a Key

Is a pair of custom orthotics out of your budget? SelectFlex, a new line of adjustable insoles, offers personalized support at under $56.

According to the company, SelectFlex uses a proprietary technology to dynamically mimic the ligaments in the foot, working like another set of spring ligaments under the arch to provide additional support on demand.

Built into each pair is a simple heel-key adjustment port which enables the user to shift arch height and thereby control comfort, alleviate pain, and enhance performance.

SelectFlex Dynamic Support insoles. CREDIT: SelectFlex

Three levels of arch support — medium, firm and X-firm — adapt to changing stresses on striding and standing, regardless of body type or weight. In addition, the insoles feature a heel cup that provides enhanced stability for proper alignment. For enhanced comfort, the insoles are made of a polyurethane flexible foam with antimicrobial top cover. The insoles are available in men’s and women’s sizes.

The brand’s parent company, Alliance Design and Development Group, partnered with Orthotic Holdings, a medical device company to develop iFlex, the technology behind the SelectFlex insoles. According to ADDG, it is designed to provide adjustability that translates dynamic support to joint structures and to their biomechanical functions to relieve pain and promote comfort.

