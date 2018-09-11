Sign up for our newsletter today!

Adidas Is About to Debut Its Latest Take on the Chunky Dad Sneaker

By Victor Deng
CREDIT: Adidas
Adidas Yung-96 Campaign
CREDIT: Adidas

Tapping into the recent dad shoe trend, another model will be added to the mix with the latest Adidas Yung-96 slated to drop next week.

Inspired by the silhouettes of the ’90s, the upper features a durable mesh construction, nubuck mudguard and overlays with reflective 3M details for added flair, and it sits atop the Falcon Dorf tooling — an Adidas Originals runner that was introduced in 1997.

This model isn’t the first of its kind from the brand. Adidas recently launched a campaign centered around new ambassador Kylie Jenner, who had previously worked with rival Puma for two years.

The initial rollout of the Adidas Yung-96 will launch in black/yellow, white/orange and gray/green colorways. Set to release on Adidas.com on Sept. 20, the chunky dad shoes will retail for $100 each.

CREDIT: Adidas
Adidas Yung-96
CREDIT: Adidas
CREDIT: Adidas
Adidas Yung-96
CREDIT: Adidas
CREDIT: Adidas
Adidas Yung-96
CREDIT: Adidas

