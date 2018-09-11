Adidas Is About to Debut Its Latest Take on the Chunky Dad Sneaker

Tapping into the recent dad shoe trend, another model will be added to the mix with the latest Adidas Yung-96 slated to drop next week.

Inspired by the silhouettes of the ’90s, the upper features a durable mesh construction, nubuck mudguard and overlays with reflective 3M details for added flair, and it sits atop the Falcon Dorf tooling — an Adidas Originals runner that was introduced in 1997.

This model isn’t the first of its kind from the brand. Adidas recently launched a campaign centered around new ambassador Kylie Jenner, who had previously worked with rival Puma for two years.

The initial rollout of the Adidas Yung-96 will launch in black/yellow, white/orange and gray/green colorways. Set to release on Adidas.com on Sept. 20, the chunky dad shoes will retail for $100 each.

Adidas Yung-96 CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Yung-96 CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Yung-96 CREDIT: Adidas

