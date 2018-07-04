Multiple Coveted Adidas Yeezy Sneakers Are Scheduled to Restock This Fall

It’s rumored that there will be over a million pairs produced of an upcoming Adidas Yeezy, but is Kanye West’s promise of everybody being able to get a pair of his sneakers taking another step in the right direction this fall? If the latest report is true, fans will also be getting another shot at a few of the most sought-after releases of his line so far.

The news came from the leading source of Yeezy news, the Yeezy Mafia social media account, which often breaks reliable release details. According to them, a number of coveted past releases as well as new colorways will be coming to retailers in the Fall/Winter 2018 line.

YEEZY LINE UP FW 2018 pic.twitter.com/kiaF6EbhlO — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) July 2, 2018

Most notable in the speculated restock lineup are two of the rarest editions of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2, the “Zebra” and “Semi-Frozen Yellow” iterations. They will release along with the new “Sesame” colorway of the same model in October.

The “Cream” colorway of 350 V2, which is the shoe rumored to be produced in over a million pairs, will drop in September, where a restock of the Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner” is also scheduled.

It looks like the holiday shopping season that kicks off in November will include new colorways of the Yeezy 500 in grey and the Yeezy Boost 700 in a black, purple, and yellow combination.

Please note that none of these release dates are confirmed by Adidas yet, and the report by Yeezy Mafia is intended just to give consumers an idea of the release schedule. All dates are subject to change.