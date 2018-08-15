One of Kanye West’s Most Sought-After Yeezy Models Is Restocking Next Month

While we continue to wait to see if the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in its “Cream White” colorway will restock in millions of pairs, Kanye West sneaker fans have another coveted model’s return to start getting excited about.

According to reports, the Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner” will be making a comeback next month.

As reported by Yeezy news source The Yeezy Mafia, the sneaker returns on Sep. 15 (after first being reported for a Sep. 1 release). It will be available online from Adidas and West’s official webstore, as well as at select retailers.

The “Wave Runner” colorway is still the only edition of the Yeezy Boost 700 to release, and it has become one of West’s most coveted sneakers to date. All those wishing they could get their hands on a pair of the rare release at a reasonable price now have new hope. The design seems like a smart one for the brand to bring back, as it is one of the premier silhouettes of the the chunky sneaker trend dominating the industry right now.

While this is the only colorway of the initial Yeezy Boost 700 to hit the market so far, West already teased the second edition of the shoe on Twitter in May.

The restock of the “Wave Runner” has not been confirmed by Adidas, so the return next month is still speculative. Stay tuned for further updates.