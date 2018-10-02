Here’s How to Get Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Mauve’

Just in case you missed out on last month’s restock of the highly coveted Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner,” Adidas has another iteration of the chunky dad silhouette set to arrive this month releasing in the “Mauve” colorway.

Thanks to the Yeezy Mafia on Twitter, we’ve learned that the pair features a mesh base surrounded by black and brown synthetic overlays. The latter hue continues onto the midsole accompanied with neon green hits and a gum bottom outsole. According to the group, these kicks are part of Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 7 collection.

Unlike the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Triple White” makeup that dropped in mass quantities last month, fans should expect a more limited release this time around.

YEEZY BOOST 700

MAUVE

RELEASING OCTOBER 27 ON https://t.co/ttgJvyEYJb YEEZY SUPPLY AND SELECT RETAILERS pic.twitter.com/O3SggmgKbM — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) September 28, 2018

An exact release date has yet to be confirmed by Adidas, but the Yeezy Mafia reports that fans can expect the “Mauve” Yeezy Boost 700 to arrive at select Adidas retailers on Oct. 27 with a retail price of $300.

Last month, West threw out the ceremonial pitch before the game between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs, where he was spotted rocking the unreleased Yeezy 700 V2 in white, rumored to release sometime in December or early 2019.

In other Adidas Yeezy-related news, the NBA will be banning the on-court debut of West’s Yeezy basketball sneaker due to the distractive nature of the 3M reflective heel tab for viewers of the game.

