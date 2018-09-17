Here’s How to Get Kanye West’s Biggest Yeezy Release Yet

It looks like rapper-turned-designer Kanye West’s plan to make Adidas Yeezys available to the masses is coming to fruition.

Adidas Originals announced today info on how to pick up the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the “Triple White” colorway, which the brand stated will be “released in mass quantities” and will give “an unprecedented number of fans worldwide direct access to Yeezy at retail price.”

The brand stated there are two ways to make sure you lock in a pair. Fans of the kicks can either sign up for the early-access presale on Thursday at Adidas.com/yeezy or via Yeezysupply.com/triple-white.

Adidas Originals also stated that shoppers can sign up to buy the coveted shoes at both presale links.

But if you don’t have a chance to sign up for the presale, you can try to secure a pair via Adidas.com/yeezy or Yeezysupply.com at 12 a.m. ET on Friday.

In August, FN reported on the restock of the beloved sneaker, which debuted in 2017 (and was named “Cream White”) after Adidas Originals confirmed it would happen via its social media channels.

A look from above the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Triple White.” CREDIT: Adidas

A look at the front of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Triple White.” CREDIT: Adidas

The sole of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Triple White.” CREDIT: Adidas

