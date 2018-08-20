The ‘Cream White’ Adidas Yeezy Is Confirmed for a Restock — Here’s When You Can Get Them

It’s official. The rumored restock of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” is indeed happening. But there’s one part of the rumor we still don’t know for sure: Will there really be more than one million pairs released? Kanye West himself is hinting that this could actually be the case.

Adidas Originals just confirmed the restock this morning on its social channels, giving hope to everyone who missed the all-white Yeezy when it was first released in 2017. The clean white sneaker will return on September 21.

One thing worth noting: The brand is now calling the colorway “Triple White,” although it appears to look the same as the previously released “Cream White” edition in the tonal treatment. The restock comes just in time for you to close out summer in a fresh pair.

The shoe will be available via the usual sources for Yeezys, including adidas.com and select retailers. West’s Yeezy Supply webstore will also have them, and there is currently a countdown clock on the site with an option to enter your e-mail address. The site claims that those who sign up will be given what it calls “exclusive access.” Anyone interested can sign up here.

However, if the rumors are true, you may not even need any special access to easily obtain a pair. Yeezy news site The Yeezy Mafia reported in May that “millions of pairs” will be released. This morning, West also tweeted that it will be the “largest drop ever” for one of his sneakers. While this doesn’t confirm quantities in the millions, it does appear to be a good sign for anyone hoping to get the all-white Yeezys.