Get a Good Look at Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy 500 ‘Salt’ That Releases This Fall

Kanye West sneaker fans can now get a good look at another release on the horizon, as new images of the latest Adidas Yeezy 500 have just hit the internet.

The colorway in question is the “Salt” iteration in tonal gray. The shoe is expected to hit the shelves this fall. The early look comes compliments of a usual source for news related to the West’s sneaker line, the Yeezy Mafia.

Right on par with the looks and constructions of past releases for the silhouette, including “Utility Black” and “Blush,” the latest Yeezy 500 features a totally tonal upper in light gray. It’s once again constructed in a mix of premium suede and leather with mesh panels.

The 500 has become a sleeper favorite model for many Yeezy fans, thanks to its unique and chunky design featuring a simple yet futuristic upper paired with the curvy sole borrowed from Kobe Bryant’s third signature Adidas model from the late ’90s, the KB8 III, which utilizes the brand’s Feet You Wear technology.

No exact release date has been confirmed by Adidas yet, but the Yeezy Mafia states that the Yeezy 500 “Salt” is scheduled to arrive in November.

The next date date West’s sneaker fans should be marking on their calendars is Sept. 15, when the highly coveted Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner” is scheduled to restock.