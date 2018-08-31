These New Adidas Ultra Boosts Take Inspiration From a NYC Staple

Adidas is ready to release a special set of Ultra Boost running shoes for men and women inspired by a New York staple: the omnipresent corner shops known locally as bodegas.

The Ultra Boost “Bodega Pack” includes the Ultra Boost for men and the Ultra Boost X for women, each in colorful Primeknit uppers inspired by the interiors and exteriors of NYC’s convenience stores.

Whether you need a bag of chips, a can of beer or a late-night bagel, egg and cheese, the city’s thousands of bodegas have you covered as your one-stop shop for everything from junk food to a new toothbrush.

The men’s Ultra Boost features a multicolor Primeknit textile upper with black 3-Stripe cages and matte textured heel counters. A standard white Boost foam midsole and black outsole sit below.

Women’s Adidas Ultra Boost X “Bodega Pack.” CREDIT: Adidas

The women’s Ultra Boost X comes in a predominantly black Primeknit upper for its unique floating arch design, with speckled yellow and white accents woven in, as well as light green detailing added to the elastic collar, striped laces and rubber outsole.

As part of the brand’s new “/// <3 NYC” (“Adidas Loves NYC”) campaign, the “Bodega Pack” was given away to local residents on Aug. 30 at special locations around the city that were shared via the @adidasNYC Instagram account. Winners had to race to the locations and find the Adidas truck to claim their pair.

For those not in New York who were lucky enough to get a free pair yesterday, the pack officially releases Sept. 4 at Adidas.com and select retailers. Each shoe is priced at $180, and supplies are expected to be limited.