Adidas Has an Ultra Boost With a New Design Coming This Week

Ultra Boost fans, Adidas has a new sneaker for you.

The brand unveiled today the new design of its acclaimed performance running shoe, the Ultra Boost 19, which the Three Stripes said came from the insight of thousands of diehard runners.

The new iteration of the sneaker, according to Adidas, is made with fewer pieces to focus on four components: energy-returning Boost cushioning (20 percent more than prior iterations), supportive and lightweight Torsion Spring construction, a Primeknit 360 upper to make the shoe feel like a second skin and a new 3D Heel Frame for adaptability and support.

Adidas Ultra Boost 19 CREDIT: Adidas

“In creating the Adidas Ultra Boost 19, we tore up the rule book. We challenged the status quo of what a running shoe should be and how it should be created. We enlisted runners from all over our network to be a part of this process, with one goal in mind — to create the most responsive, performance-driven version of the adidas Ultra Boost possible,” Adidas Running’s VP of design Sam Handy said in a statement. “On this journey, we literally tore apart the old model and discovered new testing, manufacturing and coloring methods to really challenge ourselves to reach our ambition.”

A limited launch of the Adidas Ultra Boost 19 will in the “Laser Red” colorway will take place Saturday via Adidas.com, followed by several others until the global release of the shoe on Feb. 21, 2109. The sneakers will retail for $180.

Another look at the Adidas Ultra Boost 19. CREDIT: Adidas

The Adidas Ultra Boost 19 on foot. CREDIT: Adidas

In addition to the launch, Adidas will debut a new marketing campaign to support the sneaker dubbed “Recode Running,” which celebrates today’s running culture and features notable Los Angeles and New York-based runners Adam Francique, Kwasi Kessie, Shiara Robison, Tia Hrubala and Bayano Kamani.

