Adidas Brings Back the Sneaker That Started the Ultra Boost Craze

The sneaker that started the Boost craze is coming back.

Adidas is set to rerelease the Ultra Boost 1.0 next month in its debut black and purple colorway. The style arrives Dec. 1.

Adidas Ultra Boost 1.0 “Black/Purple” CREDIT: Adidas

But the company isn’t just releasing the first colorway; it’s dropping other beloved iterations of the style the first week of December in an event it’s calling Boost Week.

Other versions of the shoe will become available throughout the week, ending Dec. 7. The looks include a pair of college colorways (Miami’s “The U” and Texas A&M’s “Gig’em”), “Triple Black,” “Liberty,” “Laser Red” and “Dark Granite,” “Light Granite” and the women’s-only “Ash Pearl.”

All of the Adidas Ultra Boost 1.0 colorways releasing during “Boost Week.” CREDIT: Adidas

The Three Stripes website is hinting that the availability of the kicks will be limited, stating the looks “won’t last long.”

The sneakers will all come with a $180 price tag. All will be available via Adidas.com.

Adidas Ultra Boost 1.0 “The U” (L) and “Gig’em.” CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Ultra Boost 1.0 “Dark Granite” (L) and “Light Granite.” CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Ultra Boost 1.0 “Liberty” for men (L) and women. CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Ultra Boost 1.0 “Laser Red” for women (L) and men. CREDIT: Adidas

