Adidas Unveils Its Superstar Boot Exclusively for Women

This season, Adidas Originals will reimagine the classic shell toe sneaker as a boot launching exclusively for women.

Dubbed the Adidas Superstar Combat Boot, the upcoming model will draw design elements from its predecessor into a rugged, high-top design. The latest style features a premium pebbled leather embossed with the brand’s logo near the ankle. Additional branding includes three stripes stitched on the lateral sides as well as the staple shell toe design. Keeping in line with the current trends, the upper is placed atop a chunky midsole. The iterations will include tonal white and black colorways set to arrive soon.

The women’s exclusive Adidas Originals Superstar Combat boot. CREDIT: Adidas

While no official release date or retail pricing has been announced by the brand, the Adidas Superstar Combat Boot is expected the arrive in the coming weeks at Adidas.com, and select Adidas retailers.

Originally released in the ’80s, the Adidas Superstar has been reworked a handful of times over the years that included partnerships with designers like Raf Simons and Rick Owens offering a high-end take on the classic design.

