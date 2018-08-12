The Iconic Adidas Stan Smith Is Getting a Luxury Makeover

It’s tough to make a classic better. But Adidas Originals is out to do so, and is set to deliver a luxury take of its iconic Stan Smith silhouette.

HItting stores this week is an Adidas Originals Stan Smith with premium construction, dubbed the Recon, executed with top notch materials.

The brand uses premium leathers throughout the heritage silhouette, including an all-leather upper paired with a leather tongue and soft leather lining. The stitching on the shoe from the Three Stripes is also a highlight, bringing the details to life, such as the Stan Smith signature on the insole.

Another look at the Recon iteration of the Adidas Originals Stan Smith. CREDIT: Adidas

The Stan Smith branding on the tongue is executed in gold, as well as the Trefoil logo on the heel tab, and the lining on the primarily white sneaker is tan. And, in true Stan Smith fashion, the heel is a striking green hue.

The Recon iteration of the Adidas Originals Stan Smith hits retail on Aug. 14.

