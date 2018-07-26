See the New Adidas Soccer ‘Team Mode’ Pack Worn by Stars Like Paul Pogba, Leo Messi and Mesut Ozil

Today, Adidas Soccer announced its new “Team Mode” pack, featuring four of the brand’s flagship boots in striking new colorways in anticipation of the 2018-19 professional season.

Containing the Predator 18+, Nemeziz 18+, Copa 18 and X 18, the collection will be seen on the pitch on the feet of some of the game’s biggest stars, including Paul Pogba, Leo Messi, Mesut Ozil, Jesse Lingard and many more Adidas-sponsored athletes.

Adidas Predator 18+ "Team Mode" CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The headliner of the collection is the Predator 18+, featured in a new black, white and red colorway — a classic color scheme for the Predator franchise.

Paul Pogba with the Predator 18+ "Team Mode." CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The high-performance boot leads the way for on-pitch technology for the Three Stripes, built with a Forged Knit midfoot structure for stability at every angle, a Sockfit Collar for support and internal Boost cushioning for maximum energy return.

Adidas Predator 18 Street "Team Mode" CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The Predator 18+ is also available in a Cage version, as well as a lifestyle-focused Street iteration.

Leo Messi wearing his signature colorway of the Nemeziz 18+ CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Argentinian superstar Messi’s boot of choice, the Nemeziz 18+, is presented in a bright blue and white colorway. Designed for the game’s most agile players, the boot features Agilitybandage and Torsiontapes technologies on the upper that work together to provide ultimate lockdown support. The Nemeziz is also available in Cage and Street editions.

Jesse Lingard with the Adidas Nemeziz 18+ "Team Mode." CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The Copa 18 “Team Mode” features an eye-catching silver, blue and red colorway with iridescent black stripes. The boot will also be available in a Cage version, with all the same technology of the cleated iteration including a K-leather upper with embossed texture on the vamp for ball control, Sock Construction System and compression fold-over tongue. The X 18 within the collection gets a searing neon yellow and black color-up (not pictured in press release photos).

Adidas Copa 18 "Team Mode" CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The Adidas Soccer “Team Mode” pack is available now at Adidas.com and select retailers.