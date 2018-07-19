Adidas and A$AP Ferg Unveil New Running Shoe, Announce Refurbishment of Track in Harlem

Adidas Running and A$AP Ferg have teamed up once again to unveil the brand’s latest performance running shoe, the PureBoost Go.

Along with the launch of the new runner, the Three Stripes also provide some more good news: the refurbishment of a running track in the rapper and brand ambassador’s native neighborhood of Harlem, NYC to support the local community.

Men's Colorways of the Adidas PureBoost Go CREDIT: Adidas

The high-performance PureBoost Go is designed specifically with the urban runner in mind. It features what Adidas is calling an Expanded Landing Zone, which is a wider forefoot platform that increases stability in lateral movements. This offers better support for the city running style, which often requires quick cuts, changes of direction and sharp movements to avoid obstacles in a crowded and always changing environment. The shoe also takes advantage of the brand’s Boost foam to provide soft cushion and endless energy return throughout your run. For the upper, the PureBoost Go utilizes a circular knit construction for a lightweight, breathable and comfortable fit.

To inspire local runners and give back to A$AP Ferg’s hometown of Harlem, Adidas is refurbishing the running track at Thomas Jefferson Park, which will be completed later this summer. To coincide with the initiative, A$AP Ferg is dropping an exclusive track titled “Brag,” going live only on Adidas.com on July 24.

The PureBoost Go is available in men’s and women’s sizing and colorways beginning today in the USA, online from the brand at at select retailers, priced at $120. An international release follows on August 22.