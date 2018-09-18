Pharrell and Adidas have another must-have collection of sneakers and apparel on the way: SolarHu, a performance running lineup that takes inspiration from the “peaceful, meditative nature” of Africa’s culture of long-distance running.

The fall ’18 line, which is Pharrell’s second sport performance-based collection, is executed with bold patterns and bright colors synonymous with East Africa. (The musician-turned-designer’s first was a tennis pack released last year.)

Adidas said running’s potential to change lives, and its low barrier to entry and high level of participation, is a perfect fit with Pharrell’s message of equality, justice and self-confidence.

The Adidas by Pharrell Williams SolarHu collection will introduce a new sneaker style, the SolarHu runner, which the brand said is the centerpiece of the collection.

Adidas by Pharrell Williams SolarHu Runner CREDIT: Adidas

The model boasts a Continental rubber outsole paired with a Boost midsole and features colorful suede detailing and variations of the Hu logo embroidered its vamp and toe cap. It will debut in three colorways: core black/bold green, core black/bright cyan and bold gold/bold green. The kicks will come with two additional sets of laces in complementary colors.

“Africa is a beautiful continent and the origin of civilization. Running is a state of meditation,” Pharrell said in a statement. “Why not go back to the motherland and take inspiration from such a vivid and rich culture? Why not create a tribute to this incredible sport? Why can’t the shoe that people wear on the street have a performance function? This is what we sought to achieve with this collection.”

The Adidas by Pharrell Williams SolarHu collection arrives Sept. 25 at Adidas stores, select retailers and online. The SolarHu runner will retail for $150.

The predominantly black Adidas by Pharrell Williams SolarHu Runner. CREDIT: Adidas

The bold gold Adidas by Pharrell Williams SolarHu Runner. CREDIT: Adidas

