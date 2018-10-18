Adidas Originals Debuts a New Sneaker With a ‘Disappearing’ Video

Adidas Originals is showcasing its latest P.O.D. System releases through a music video on social media. But if you don’t catch it right away, you may miss it forever.

The brand’s fresh campaign for its acclaimed shoe, dubbed “Great Alone. Better Together,” will feature Detroit-based rapper Curtis Roach and will be set to the soundtrack of his new single, “Spectacular.” The film — directed by Colin Tilley, whose work includes DJ Khaled and Rihanna’s “Wild Thoughts” — will drop via Instagram stories and will be live for just 24 hours. The method for the release is what the brand is calling “disappearing cinema.”

The campaign, according to Adidas Originals, was designed to highlight the importance of the old school embracing the new school and vice versa. It will be shown exclusively via the Pigeons & Planes Instagram account, @pigsandplans.

Curtis Roach (L) with Colin Tilley for Adidas Originals. CREDIT: Complex Networks

“We embrace that our brand allows us to elevate creativity through product and the lens of a next generation of artists,” Christine Sheehan, brand marketing director at Adidas Originals, said in a statement. “Having Curtis and Collin come together to create this audiovisual experience, that then disappears, materializes our mission as a brand who seeks to empower those who dare to break molds in culture and art.”

Throughout the video, the 19-year-old rapper is rocking the Adidas Originals POD-S3.1 shoes, which drop today in two new colorways: a predominantly off-white look and a black style with blue, pink and orange hues. The sneakers retail for $100.

Adidas Originals POD-S3.1 in black, blue, pink and orange. CREDIT: Adidas Originals

Adidas Originals POD-S3.1 in off-white. CREDIT: Adidas Originals

