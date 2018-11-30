Dragon Ball Z’s Final Adidas Sneaker Is Inspired by Shenron the Dragon

The final piece to Adidas Originals’ highly celebrated multi-sneaker collection with famed anime franchise “Dragon Ball Z” will arrive next month and this time, the brand will recognize one of the most popular characters in the entire show — Shenron the Dragon.

The lateral side of the Adidas x Dragon Ball Z ‘Shenron the Dragon.’ CREDIT: Adidas

Taking form as the EQT Support Mid ADV PK model, the Primeknit upper features multiple shades of green reminiscent of the dragon’s skin with yellow accents representing the underbelly of the mythical beast. Bright red accents cover the midsole, serving as a nod to the character’s eyes as well as on the Japanese markings near the heel. The sneaker is finished off with a custom “Dragon Ball Z” insole.

The medial side of the Adidas x Dragon Ball Z ‘Shenron the Dragon.’ CREDIT: Adidas

When all seven of the Dragon Balls are collected in the TV show, Shenron the Dragon appears to grant the collector one wish. Paying homage to that, each pair comes with a special-edition Dragon Ball Z box and when stacked together creates a one-of-a-kind graphic artwork that fans of the show would appreciate having in their sneaker collection.

The toe of the Adidas x Dragon Ball Z ‘Shenron the Dragon.’ CREDIT: Adidas

The heel of the Adidas x Dragon Ball Z ‘Shenron the Dragon.’ CREDIT: Adidas

Inspired by the heroes and villains from the series, the “Dragon Ball Z” x Adidas Originals collab kicked off with the “Son Goku” ZX 500 RM and the “Frieza” Yung-1 that dropped in September, followed by the “Son Gohan” Deerupt and the “Cell” Prophere in October. The November release featured the “Vegeta” Ultra Tech and the “Majin Buu” Kamanda, and wrapping up the seven sneaker collaboration is the Sheron the Dragon-inspired EQT Support Mid ADV PK releasing in December on adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers.

