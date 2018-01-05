Adidas Originals’ 4 ‘Chinese New Year’ Sneakers Come Out Next Week

Chinese New Year sneakers are a collector’s favorite. And to keep its fans appeased, Adidas Originals has a pack arriving in stores next week celebrating the holiday.
The brand said its “Chinese New Year” pack is inspired by the four Chinese blessings (happiness, salary of a high official, longevity and good luck). It consists of four classic looks from Adidas Originals, all executed in a white and scarlet colorway.
The shoes the label chose for the line are the EQT Support ADV, the NMD R2, the Superstar 80s and the Campus.
Aside from being linked through the colorway, Adidas Originals also included the four Chinese blessing symbols on the shoes as well as on a bamboo hangtag.
The Adidas Originals “Chinese New Year” pack arrives on Jan. 13, but the brand has not yet released stockists or pricing.
