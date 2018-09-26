Adidas Updates Kobe Bryant’s Signature Sneaker With a BYW System for Additional Comfort

While it’s still weeks away from the 2018-19 NBA season opener, which kicks off on Oct. 16, Adidas will dig into its basketball archive and upgrade a classic model with the brand’s latest innovations.

Releasing on Oct. 17, the Adidas Originals 98 x Crazy BYW will offer a retro-inspired look with a modern Boost-cushioned BYW (Boost You Wear) system for additional comfort.

The upper is made of black leather overlays paired with breathable and lightweight mesh on the tongue. The sneaker is highlighted with the signature Trefoil branding, which is seen in white on both the lateral and medial sides. The model comes with a BYW tooling featuring a split midsole design equipped with Boost cushioning on the heel.

The Adidas Originals 98 x Crazy BYW. CREDIT: Adidas

The Adidas Originals 98 x Crazy BYW. CREDIT: Adidas

The Adidas Originals 98 x Crazy BYW was formerly known as the KB8 II (now known as the Crazy 2) due to sneaker’s unconventional design. The shoe originally released for the 1998-99 season, most notably worn by Kobe Bryant himself as part of the Feet You Wear campaign before switching over to Nike, that included a handful of signature models.

Want more?

Here’s the Yeezy Release Schedule for the Rest of 2018

Adidas and Packer Shoes Are Taking Their Latest Collab Outdoors

Kanye West Debuts Yeezy Campaign & Teases New Album