Adidas Unveils Its Retro-Inspired ‘Never Made’ Collection

The display of the Adidas Originals "Never Made" collection.

Last month, news surfaced that the classic Adidas Kobe Bryant signature model is returning this month, which includes a modern BYW (Boost Your Wear) cushioning system. Now it turns out that the shoes are part of a multisneaker collection set to drop on Oct. 17.

Introducing the “Never Made” concept, the Three Stripes will revisit its three key decades of design — the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. The collection will borrow the uppers of the past merged with modernized tooling, which will incorporate its hottest Boost and 4D-printed midsole technology.

Starting with the “Line of Descent” series inspired by the ’70s, the I5923 lifestyle runner is reimagined atop a 4D carbon-printed midsole transformed into the Ix4D, along with the CountryxKamanda, and the Marathonx5923.

The Adidas Originals “Line of Descent” series. CREDIT: Adidas

Next up is the ’80s, represented by three key models from the brand’s hottest silhouettes of the decade combined with the trendy tooling of the NMD_R1 to create the “Genealogy of NMD” series.

Lastly, the “Modified ’90s Tech” rounds out the collection by bringing the Feet You Wear and EQT concepts into the present day to create the 98xCrazy BYW and the ZX930xEQT.

The Adidas Originals “Genetically Modified 90s Tech” series. CREDIT: Adidas

Retail pricing for the Adidas Originals “Never Made” collection will range from $130 up to $350.

This project was brought to life thanks to Adidas’ brand workshops that allowed its designers to fuse a combination of eight distinct silhouettes.

