Artist Daniel Arsham’s Futuristic 4D-Printed Adidas Sneaker Is Releasing Next Month

Artist Daniel Arsham is the latest to be a part of the 2018 Adidas 4D Consortium project. This upcoming collaboration will include his take on the brand’s innovative Futurecraft printed midsole creation.

Known for his minimalist aesthetic, Arsham utilizes the signature “Aero Green” color previously only seen on the Futurecraft’s tooling and brings it onto the Primeknit upper. The brand’s Three Stripes branding is vaguely printed on both the lateral and medial sides, with a small patch alongside the heel. Completing the look is the futuristic 4D-printed midsole and a Continental reinforced outsole.

Expect the Daniel Arsham x Adidas Futurecraft 4D sneaker to release on Oct. 12 for a retail price of $450.

Not only will the sneaker release in green, a tonal white iteration was teased by Arsham himself on Twitter.

These are not all that’s releasing on October 12th 💭 pic.twitter.com/aFbBGH7tkP — Daniel Arsham (@DanielArsham) September 22, 2018

Adidas unveiled its Futurecraft 4D sneaker in 2017, which was named one of the best inventions of the year by Time. The model’s standout feature is on the midsole, constructed from oxygen and light, thanks to Carbon’s Digital Light Synthesis technology.

