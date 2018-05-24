Adidas Introduces the Next Chunky Sneaker That’s Sure to Be a Hit

Adidas Originals is adding even more fuel to the fire of the chunky-sneaker trend. Along with the Yung 1 set to debut this summer with much anticipation from the fashion-forward sneaker crowd, the brand is ready to drop a second model that’s also sure to be an instant hit. But sorry, guys, this one is for the ladies only.

The Three Stripes just unveiled the Falcon W, a solid contender for best new women’s sneaker of the summer — and maybe even the whole year.

Just like Nike’s new M2K Tekno, which is also a response to the dad shoe trend, the Falcon W features a futuristic and fashionable look just for women. Both shoes illustrate how brands are acknowledging that female sneakerheads deserve some high-profile releases of their own, not just women’s colorways of models intended mostly for men.

Like the upcoming Yung 1, Adidas used the vintage Falcon Dorf running shoe as the basis for the Falcon W’s design. Sitting atop the same sole unit, the upper goes for a more modern aesthetic than the Yung 1, featuring a construction in premium suede, leather and mesh with bright pops of color and metallic detailing. While the brand cites “’90s Adidas vibes” as the design cue for the shoe, it also seems to take some heavy inspiration from the Raf Simons Adidas line, specifically the popular Ozweego series.

The Adidas Falcon W will release in its debut black, gray and pink colorway you see here on June 2 for $150.