Adidas Originals Announces Seven Sneaker Dragon Ball Z Collaboration For Fall

Adidas has officially announced their upcoming collaboration with the legendary Japanese anime series Dragon Ball Z.

Adidas Originals’ highly-anticipated collaboration with popular global anime franchise Dragon Ball Z finally has release details. The collection, which includes seven shoes inspired by iconic characters from the series’ history, is slated to drop through the months of September and December.

Each monthly release will include two silhouettes, one hero and one villain, and will come in special packaging featuring details connected to each of the seven Dragon Balls.

The collab kicks off this month with the iconic animated series’ most recognizable characters, Son Goku and Frieza, facing off in sneaker form as ZX 500 RM and Yung 1 followed by Son Gohan and Cell as the Deerupt and Prophere come October.

November will highlight Vegeta and Majin Buu as the Ultra Tech and Kamanda and December will pull the collection together with Shenron the Dragon reimagined as the EQT Support Mid ADV PK.

