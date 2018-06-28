The Popular Adidas Deerupt Runner Arrives in 6 New Colorways for Summer

Adidas Originals is ready to drop a few new looks for its hot Deerupt Runner, just in time for the summer heat wave.

The bold lifestyle sneaker, featuring a “webbed” design, has been one of the brand’s most popular new introductions of 2018, and now it arrives July 5 in six new color options for men and women.

Women's Adidas Deerupt in blue/pink. CREDIT: Adidas

So what’s with all the webbing? The Deerupt’s eye-catching net-covered design is an ode to the brand’s now-vintage technology called the Dellinger Web. Developed by runner William Dellinger for Adidas in the late 1970s, nylon netting was placed within a foam midsole to work as both reinforcement for more durability and a system of distributing the impact of each step more evenly throughout the sole. First appearing on the Adidas Marathon running shoe in 1980, the Dellinger Web was utilized on many of the brand’s classic runners throughout the 80s and has become a signature element of the company’s design language along with other technologies like the shell toe, Torsion bar and more recently Boost.

Paying homage to Dellinger Webbing, the Deerupt blows out the net across the entire sleek silhouette from top to bottom, covering the stretch mesh upper and soft EVA foam midsole. The result is a disruptive sneaker with a look that’s not quite like anything before it.

Adidas Deerupt in black/neon. CREDIT: Adidas

The new looks for the model offer four for men, including blue/black, black/neon, teal/black and white/black. White/pink and light blue/pink options are available for women.

Adidas Deerupt in teal/black. CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Deerupt in white/black. CREDIT: Adidas