Adidas Alerts Online Shoppers of a Potential Data Security Hack

In the latest cybersecurity incident to impact the footwear industry, athletic giant Adidas has had to inform an unknown number of online shoppers that an unauthorized party may have acquired their data.

The brand announced today that it had reached out to “certain” Adidas.com/US consumers of a potential data security breach and that a forensic review is underway.

“On June 26, Adidas became aware that an unauthorized party claims to have acquired limited data associated with certain Adidas consumers,” the brand said today in a statement. “According to the preliminary investigation, the limited data includes contact information, usernames and encrypted passwords. Adidas has no reason to believe that any credit card or fitness information of those consumers was impacted.”

Adidas confirmed that it is working with data security firms and law enforcement on an investigation.

But the Three Stripes isn’t the only athletic brand to have recent cybersecurity concerns.

In March, Under Armour launched an investigation after it learned an unauthorized group collected data of MyFitnessPal app user accounts in late February. The data security incursion impacted roughly 150 million members of the app and its website. “Under Armour is working with leading data security firms to assist in its investigation and also coordinating with law enforcement authorities,” the brand said in a statement.

And in April, Sears Holdings Corp. (owner of Kmart and Sears) and Hudson’s Bay Co. — the parent company of Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks Off 5th — announced data security breaches.

