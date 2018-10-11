Adidas’ New ‘Creators Club’ Membership Gives Access to Buy Kicks Ahead of Everyone Else: Sign Up Here

Similar to its competitors’ NikePlus app, Adidas has announced its very own free-to-join membership program known as the “Creators Club.”

What does this mean for those who join? According to the brand, the membership is separated into four ranks beginning at the “Challenger” level. Customers will earn points as they make their everyday Adidas purchases and by attending select Three Stripes events. Once enough points are earned, fans will level up into higher ranks such as “Playmaker” with 1,000 to 3,999 points, “Gamechanger” from 4,000 to 11,999 points, and finally the highest tier with “Icon” status at 12,000+ points.

Some of the perks the four-tier “Creators Club” program has to offer include access to limited-edition gear and sneakers, exclusive access to customization options, invitations to special events, and even the chance to purchase kicks ahead of non-members.

The Adidas app is currently available for free on both the iOS and Google Play app stores. Fans who already have an account with the brand are automatically enrolled into the program starting. For those looking to join, sign-ups are currently available on Adidas.com.

Adidas recently unveiled its latest app in August, which is centered around the brand’s updated release system for some of its most coveted collaborations with Kanye West and Pharrell Williams. The system was aimed to combat the use of purchase bots allowing everyday customers a fair opportunity of purchasing some of the limited-edition drops.

