Adidas Originals Has Another BYW Crazy Collab With Bristol Studio Coming

Following up on the coveted collab that dropped over NBA All-Star Weekeend, lifestyle brand Bristol Studio and Adidas Originals are back with two more must-have looks.

The second collaboration will be executed on the BYW Crazy silhouette in a pair of colorways: a look with blue hues paired with white and one boasting blue, white and beige tones. The collab, according to Bristol Studio, is an homage to co-founder Luke Tadashi’s first love: basketball.

But if you’re looking to get your hands on a pair quickly, you’re out of luck: The sneakers arrive in November.

A Bristol Studio x Adidas Originals BYW Crazy colorway. CREDIT: Bristol Studio

The medial side of the blue and white Bristol Studio x Adidas Originals BYW Crazy colorway. CREDIT: Bristol Studio

This collaboration is a follow-up to the Bristol Studio x Adidas Originals drop from 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles. The first run featured one sneaker, also a BYW Crazy, in beige tones with hits of yellow. They were available in Adidas Consortium Stores and Nice Kicks in L.A.

The medial side of the blue and white colorway from the second Bristol Studio x Adidas Originals BYW Crazy collab, which arrives November 2018. CREDIT: Bristol Studio

In other Adidas Originals BYW news, Pharrell unveiled via Instagram an exclusive pair for NBA star James Harden this week following his NBA MVP Award win. The predominantly red style boasts “MVP13” on the upper.

