Action Bronson Unveils Samples of His Upcoming Adidas Ultra Boost Collab

It looks like rapper Action Bronson will be dropping a collaboration with Adidas on the acclaimed Ultra Boost model after a video from GQ shows the artist previewing samples for his upcoming album.

Seen at the 5:40 mark, three exclusive colorways of the runner are pulled from his backpack. One pair features the Real Tree camouflage pattern printed on the Primeknit uppers with orange accents and a camo lace cage, which sits atop a black Boost midsole and gum outsole. The other two samples come in tan colorways with leather details on the tongue, orange and silver accents, and a respective white and black Boost midsole.

While discussing his collab, Bronson mentions he is unsure of which colorway to release and asks his fans for help. Check out the video below.

Bronson also took center stage last week for Adidas’ “/// <3 NYC” (Adidas Loves NYC) campaign, inspired by bodegas in the Big Apple, by giving away pairs of the Ultra Boost and the women’s Ultra Boost X “Bodega Pack” to those in the immediate locations in New York out of food trucks.

