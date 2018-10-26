The 9 Best American-Made Sneakers for Men

Veteran’s Day is almost here, meaning it’s a great time to show your patriotism by purchasing American-made goods. And while there are a number of footwear brands that offer made-in-U.S. shoes, the options in the athletic sneaker category are far more limited.

New Balance is the only major sneaker brand to manufacture sneakers in America, but the good news is the Boston-based brand has plenty of styles to choose from. Whether you’re seeking a retro look or a more modern sneaker, there’s a good chance New Balance has what you’re looking for. Plus, all the styles feature the brand’s signature cushioned insoles, so you can feel just as good as you look, too.

Below, shop our favorite men’s options from the brand.

New Balance 990v2

This suede and mesh look offers an on-trend chunky sole and proprietary cushioning to help absorb shock in high-impact areas.

New Balance 990v2 CREDIT: New Balance

New Balance 1300

Another classic mesh and suede option, the 1300 offers a darker twist on the classic combination, as well as a bolder “N” logo.

New Balance 1300 ‘Heritage’ CREDIT: New Balance

New Balance 996

For a low-fi silhouette that will practically go with anything in your closet, the 996 is your go-to.

New Balance 996 ‘Bringback’ CREDIT: New Balance

New Balance 997

Add subtle jewel tones to your wardrobe with the latest colorful iterations of the New Balance 997.

New Balance 997 CREDIT: New Balance

New Balance 997R

A speckled sole and wool accents create eye-catching detail on this colorblock number, while an ultra-lightweight midsole offers extra responsiveness and durability while you’re on the move.

New Balance 997R CREDIT: New Balance

New Balance 1978

Perforated details offset a wool upper to allow for extra breathability in these snug, socklike kicks.

New Balance 990v4

One of the brand’s most iconic performance styles, the 990v4 features a 12 mm drop for enhanced arch support and a padded tongue for extra comfort up top. Bonus: The pair is also available in x-narrow to xx-wide to accommodate all foot width sizes.

New Balance 990v4 CREDIT: New Balance

New Balance 999 Deconstructed

Go back to black in these staple trainers, which update the classic 999 shoe with a slimmer silhouette and sleek leather upper.

New Balance 999 Deconstructed CREDIT: New Balance

New Balance 1400

Stand out from the pack with these vibrant orange kicks complete with a signature suede and mesh upper.

New Balance 1400 CREDIT: New Balance

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

The 10 Best Basketball Sneakers Out Now

The 6 Best Alternatives to the Vans Old Skool Out Now

I Worked Out in 6 Training Sneakers That Are in Stores Now — Here’s How It Went