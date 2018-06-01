These Are the 10 Best-Selling Sneakers of 2018 So Far

The first sales quarter of 2018 has ended, and the results for the top-selling sneakers are in. If the top ten best-sellers could be defined in one quick summary, it would be this: total domination by Nike.

While Adidas continues to gain popularity with sneaker consumers and secure a larger market share, the Q1 results indicate that the Swoosh is king. Reported by footwear industry analyst Matt Powell of The NPD Group Inc., every one of the top 10 sneakerswere from Nike, Jordan Brand and Nike-owned Converse. Here are the 10:

Nike Tanjun Air Jordan 11 Low Air Jordan 1 High OG Nike Air Max 270 Nike Air Huarache Converse All Star Lo Nike Revolution 4 Air Jordan 9 Retro Nike Air Force 1 Low Nike Flex Contact

Powell went on to point out that none of the sneakers were true sports performance models, illustrating the shift from such footwear to casual/fashion options for consumers. In years past, many best-selling lists included modern performance basketball footwear, such as Nike Basketball signature models from LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. Powell also stated that this is the first list “in many months” that included no Adidas models.

Despite not making the top 10, Adidas had a mid-teens sales gain, Powell said. Elsewhere in his report on NPD.com, Nike, Skechers, Vans and Brooks all enjoyed sales gains, while non-core sneaker brands Steve Madden, Ecco, Roxy and Ugg also saw increases. Converse, Under Armour and Asics were listed as brands that suffered declines.