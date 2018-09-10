The 10 Best Basketball Sneakers Out Now

The 2018-19 NBA preseason is approaching, with the regular season not too far behind. And with hoops action on the way, FN rounded up some of the top performance basketball sneakers you can buy now to keep you eager for the sport’s return.

These 10 styles are court-ready and also have lifestyle appeal, so you’ll look and feel good in them as you’re getting buckets. Shop some of the best models out now from Nike, Adidas, Jordan Brand and more.

Air Jordan XXXII

Former NBA great Michael Jordan officially hung up his sneakers in 2003, but his signature line lives on with forward-thinking designs such as the Air Jordan XXXII.

Air Jordan XXXII. CREDIT: Nike

Nike LeBron 15

LeBron James’ latest signature sneaker debuted in March 2018, and since then, Nike’s had a hard time keeping them on the shelves. With its top of the line hexagonal Zoom Air cushioning, this is one of the best on-court rides around. An added bonus, it’s currently on sale for 30 percent off.

Nike LeBron 15. CREDIT: Nike

LeBron Soldier XII

The latest Lebron Soldier style offers signature adjustable hook-and-loop straps in a slightly elevated finish.

LeBron Soldier XII. CREDIT: Nike

Adidas Harden Vol. 1

James Harden’s first signature sneaker was a long time coming, but Adidas delivered in a big way with the Harden Vol. 1, which features a knitted construction and full-length Boost cushioning.

Adidas Harden Vol.1 CREDIT: EastBay

Nike Zoom KDX

Kevin Durant’s latest Nike signature model is a strong contender for his best yet. It’s cushioned with visible Zoom Air and features a sock-like Flyknit upper. Plus, it’s also been reduced by 30 percent on Nike.com.

Nike Zoom KDX. CREDIT: Nike

Adidas Crazy Explosive

The Boost-powered Adidas Crazy Explosive recently dropped in a low-top variation, but it all started with this the high-top worn by players such as New York Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis.

Adidas Crazy Explosives. CREDIT: EastBay

Kyrie 4

Now in its fourth edition, Kyrie Irving’s signature Nikes are a smart choice for players seeking a shoe suited for quick cuts and transitions.

Kyrie 4 CREDIT: Nike

Nike Zoom Rev 2017

Another wallet-friendly option is the Nike Zoom Rev 2017, which is worn by ballers such as DeAndre Jordan, DeMarcus Cousins and Aaron Gordon.

Nike Zoom Rev 2017. CREDIT: EastBay

Nike PG 2.5

At $110, Paul George’s Nike PG 2.5 could be the best signature sneaker bargain on the market today. Its Zoom Air cushioning and Flywire-infused upper are the same sort of technology you’ll find on the brand’s more expensive models.

Nike PG 2.5. CREDIT: Nike

Under Armour Curry 5

Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry’s signature Under Armour sneakers boast a supportive yet lightweight upper and cushioning that allows for speedy transitions.

Under Armour Curry 5. CREDIT: Nike

Want more?

Adidas’ White-Hot Summer Shoe Gets a Colorful Makeover — Here’s How to Shop the Look

6 Best Men’s Running Shoes for Flat Feet