Paris Haute Couture Week Street Style Brings Out the Avant-Garde

Paris Haute Couture Week was filled with textured pieces, daring structures and, of course, avant-garde designs. Brands created architecturally innovative heels for shoes, added selfie sticks to ankles and threw spikes and animal prints on everything.

Whether you managed to secure a sought-after ticket to a show or are just trying to get a glimpse of the VIP front rows, normal clothes won’t do.

Elina Halimi in Elie Saab and Balenciaga boots. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Haute Couture Week means unparalleled street style, with every influencer competing to catch the eye of the photographers with their attention-grabbing outfits.

In the streets, there was a mix of takes on this season’s trends. We saw patterns layered on top of one another and paired with bold accessories. Reversely, some went for solid color blocks either in subdued nude tones or embraced bright neon palettes.

Karen Wazen Bakhazi in Acne Studios and Frankie with Andrea Wazen heels. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Mixed patterns and colors seen on the street during Paris Haute Couture week. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

On their feet, eventgoers demonstrated their continued love for a good sneaker. Boots of all shapes and sizes maneuvered the cobblestone walkways, with brands like Balenciaga and Off-White making appearances. Mules and strappy sandals were common footwear for guests as well as chunkier platforms and kitten heels.

The rule-breaking fashion moves that occurred during London Men’s Fashion Week carried over into Couture Week, with women and men purposefully committing fashion faux pas. There were cowboy boots worn with Chanel dresses, exposed underwear, thigh-high leather boots in June and even mismatched shoes.

Mismatched heels seen during Paris Haute Couture Week. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

See all of the street-style looks here.