The Logomania Trend Came Alive in the Streets at Milan Fashion Week

As fashion’s elite gathered in Italy for the spring ’19 shows at Milan Fashion Week, they came decked out in stylish ensembles as they headed to shows for designers such as Prada, Fendi and Missoni.

In the streets of Milan this week, logomania — a ’90s-inspired trend that has seen a surge in popularity in recent series — reigned supreme.

One stylish fashion week attendee, Viktoria Rader, stepped out in a pajama-inspired Gucci set with the brand’s classic logo throughout. She put a high-fashion take on socks and sandals — choosing see-through, logo’d socks in white, which she paired with brownish sandals that had a chunky heel.

Viktoria Rader in Gucci. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Another showgoer sported trendy Prada flame heel sandals in a black and orange colorway. She wore mustard-colored socks with Prada’s inverted triangular emblem emblazoned on the side underneath.

Prada flame heels with mustard socks underneath. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Fendi’s iconic “F” logo also appeared on the feet of many in the streets of Milan. A brown and black print with the brand’s logo were spotted on both thigh-highs and booties.

Fendi thigh-high boots. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Aside from logomania, the Western boot trend also was a major trend in the streets. One standout style? A futuristic pair of Marc Jacobs Western boots with see-through paneling and shiny blue exterior.

Marc Jacobs Western style boots. CREDIT: Jason Jean

