Zendaya Puts an Edgy Twist on Her Floral Minidress With White-Hot Pumps and Rapunzel Braid

Zendaya looked stylish as she stepped out on the red carpet at the premiere of “Smallfoot” on Saturday.

The former Disney Channel star sported a Michael Kors minidress straight off the spring ’19 runway. The stylish dress featured a low neckline and a pink and orange floral pattern. Zendaya cinched in her dress at the waist with a yellow and lime green belt.

Zendaya on the red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the 22-year-old chose pointy-toe Christian Louboutin pumps in white. The trendy pumps featured a towering stiletto heel.

Zendaya’s Louboutin pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Zendaya added some bite to her otherwise sweet look with a long braid that went down to her hips. The Rapunzel-esque braid was tossed behind the “Greatest Showman” star’s shoulders for most of the premiere.

Zendaya CREDIT: Shutterstock

The actress joked on Instagram that she had taken inspiration from her character in “Smallfoot,” Meechee, when choosing her hairstyle for the night. Meechee is a purple Yeti with a similarly long braid.

Apart from Zendaya, “Smallfoot” features Channing Tatum, Gina Rodriguez and James Corden. The animated film releases in the U.S. on Sept. 28.

Captioning another set of images from the premiere, Zendaya shared her excitement over the movie’s release.

“I had a really great day today and I hope everyone and their families enjoy Smallfoot as much as I enjoyed being apart of it! ❄️See you in theaters in 6 days!❄️,” she wrote.

