Rita Ora and Camila Cabello Stand Out in Bold Colors at Capital FM Summertime Ball

Camila Cabello and Rita Ora each made a colorful splash on the red carpet at Capital FM Summertime Ball in London yesterday.

Cabello opted for a silky red minidress by House of CB with a plunging neckline. The former Fifth Harmony member completed her red carpet-worthy ensemble with black and silver Sophia Webster sandals.

Camila Cabello in a House of CB dress at Capital FM Summertime Ball. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Onstage, the “Havana” songstress slipped into a velvety blue jacket with matching shorts and a nude bra, choosing embellished heels for footwear.

Meanwhile, Ora went for a bold red carpet look that ensured all eyes would be on her. The “Anywhere” singer — who recently dyed her locks a bold red — went for a hot pink Prada dress with a sheer black overlay, which she paired with highlighter yellow gloves. For footwear, Ora selected chunky black heels, which she wore over mustard-colored socks.

Rita Ora in Prada. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Later, she changed into a long-sleeved black crop top and orange hot pants as she performed “Girls,” her song with Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX.

Elsewhere, Cabello’s close friend Shawn Mendes — who just released an eponymous album — kept things casual for the red carpet in skinny black pants and a white T-shirt, completing his look with shiny black shoes.

Shawn Mendes at Capital FM Summertime Ball. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Other stars in attendance included G-Eazy, Rosario Dawson and Sheryl Crow.

