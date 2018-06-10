Check Out the New FN!

Rita Ora and Camila Cabello Stand Out in Bold Colors at Capital FM Summertime Ball

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Rita Ora (L) and Camila Cabello
Rita Ora (L) and Camila Cabello
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Camila Cabello and Rita Ora each made a colorful splash on the red carpet at Capital FM Summertime Ball in London yesterday.

Cabello opted for a silky red minidress by House of CB with a plunging neckline. The former Fifth Harmony member completed her red carpet-worthy ensemble with black and silver Sophia Webster sandals.

capital fm summertime ball, camila cabello, house of cb, sophia webster
Camila Cabello in a House of CB dress at Capital FM Summertime Ball.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Onstage, the “Havana” songstress slipped into a velvety blue jacket with matching shorts and a nude bra, choosing embellished heels for footwear.

🦋🌺🦋🌺 thank you @capitalofficial for having me 🌺🦋 #CapitalSTB

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on

Meanwhile, Ora went for a bold red carpet look that ensured all eyes would be on her. The “Anywhere” singer — who recently dyed her locks a bold red — went for a hot pink Prada dress with a sheer black overlay, which she paired with highlighter yellow gloves. For footwear, Ora selected chunky black heels, which she wore over mustard-colored socks.

rita ora, prada, capital fm summertime ball
Rita Ora in Prada.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Later, she changed into a long-sleeved black crop top and orange hot pants as she performed “Girls,” her song with Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX.

Thank you for having me @capitalofficial had so much fun!! Shot by @iamkaj

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

Elsewhere, Cabello’s close friend Shawn Mendes — who just released an eponymous album — kept things casual for the red carpet in skinny black pants and a white T-shirt, completing his look with shiny black shoes.

shawn mendes, capital fm summertime ball
Shawn Mendes at Capital FM Summertime Ball.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Other stars in attendance included G-Eazy, Rosario Dawson and Sheryl Crow.

Want more?

Rita Ora Is Gushing Over Her ‘Dream’ Giuseppe Zanotti Boots Custom-Made for Her UK Tour

Rita Ora Turned Heads With a See-Through Nightgown, Metallic Sandals and Jewels on the Red Carpet

Rita Ora Shows Off Balenciaga Triple S Sneakers With Black Tights and a Top From Her New Line

 

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad