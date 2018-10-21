Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Look Like Twins in Sparkly Little Black Dresses and Heels

Ava Philippe (L) and Reese Witherspoon at the L.A. Dance Project Gala.

Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Philippe had us seeing double on the red carpet last night.

The duo stepped out in very similar outfits at the L.A. Dance Project Gala, which Witherspoon co-chaired alongside Natalie Portman.

The “Legally Blonde” actress sported a Dundas spring ’19 dress with sequined animal-print detailing on the bodice and a bow at the waist. The “Whiskey in a Teacup” author completed her look with black ankle-strap pumps and a box clutch.

Ava Philippe (L) and Reese Witherspoon CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Philippe — who boasts the same blond hair and blue eyes as her mother — opted for a black minidress with a sequined lace overlay. For footwear, the 19-year-old chose black ankle-strap sandals with a block heel from Christian Louboutin.

Ava Philippe (L) and Reese Witherspoon CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Witherspoon’s co-chair Portman commanded attention on the red carpet in a red Dior gown with a plunging neckline. The Academy Award winner chose a pair of sparkly Van Cleef & Arpels earrings to complete her stylish look. The Harvard University alumnae’s husband, Benjamin Millepied, curated the event.

Natalie Portman CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Also in attendance was Jennifer Garner. The “13 Going on 30” star wore a sophisticated Brunello Cucinelli dress with a flowing skirt and v-shaped neckline. The actress added some sparkle to her look with her jewelry and footwear, choosing a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti strappy sandals with silver-tone embellishment.

Jennifer Garner CREDIT: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

