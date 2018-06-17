Tiffany Haddish Sparkles in Silver and More Stars at the MTV Movie Awards

Tiffany Haddish is the host of the 2018 MTV Movie Awards — and as she arrived on the red carpet yesterday, Haddish made her presence known.

The “Girls Trip” star dazzled in an ethereal silver dress with a dramatic train by Galia Lahav, which she paired with matching pumps by Le Silla for a show-stopping look.

Tiffany Haddish CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Like Haddish, Mandy Moore glimmered in silver, stepping out in an Alberta Ferretti minidress and strappy Gianvito Rossi sandals in what she described on her Instagram as a “full J. Lo look.”

Mandy Moore CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian also opted for metallics on the red carpet, choosing a white and silver dress as she posed alongside mother Kris Jenner.

Kim Kardashian (L) and Kris Jenner CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Zendaya stood out in a fierce brown August Getty Atelier minidress, which she teamed with Christian Louboutin pumps in the same shade. The “K.C. Undercover” star completed her look with oversized earrings made by Paula Mendoza.

Zendaya CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The young cast of “Stranger Things” — sans ingenue Millie Bobby Brown — also made their way onto the red carpet, sporting relatively casual looks.

(L-R): Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink and Gaten Matarazzo CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

And Lena Waithe, who received MTV’s Trailblazer Award, made a stylish statement in a casual look of her own, wearing a varsity jacket and Nike sneakers on the red carpet.

Lena Waithe and guest. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

While the MTV Movie Awards red carpet was last night, the show itself will be on air on Monday at 9 p.m. ET, with a pre-show airing on Twitter starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Click through the gallery to see what more stars, including Olivia Munn, Aubrey Plaza and Halsey, wore on the red carpet.

