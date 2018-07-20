Michael Phelps’ Son Boomer Is Adorable in Adidas on the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards Red Carpet

Michael Phelps was on daddy duty at the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards in Los Angeles tonight, hitting the red carpet with son Boomer.

The Olympic swimmer went for a simple look, wearing a white button-down shirt, black pants and black lace-up sneakers.

His wife, Nicole Johnson, opted for a seasonably appropriate ensemble, choosing a flowery, off-the-shoulder dress in a bright red. Johnson chose pointy-toed nude pumps to complete her look — a leg-extending style and a flattering choice.

Michael Phelps, Nicole Johnson, Boomer Robert Phelps. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

But all eyes were on the pair’s 2-year-old, Boomer, who hit the red carpet in his father’s arms.

The toddler looked stylish in a car-printed sweater with three-quarters length sleeves, paired with navy shorts. For footwear, he wore Velcro-strapped Adidas sneakers in a summery white.

A closer look at Boomer Phelps ' outfit. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Phelps and Johnson are no strangers to the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards, having attended the event last year without their son.

At that event, Phelps wore a blue blazer and white trousers with navy lace-up sneakers, while Johnson stepped out in a plunging white jumpsuit paired with gold stilettos.

