Lily Collins Rocks Green Minidress and Sparky Sandals on Red Carpet Alongside Rob Pattinson

Lily Collins went with a stylish look as she stepped out to co-hosting duties alongside Rob Pattinson at the Go Campaign Gala in Los Angeles yesterday.

The 29-year-old daughter of English rocker Phil Collins showed off her legs on the red carpet in a Giambattista Valli minidress from the brand’s spring ’18 couture collection. The luxurious dress featured a flouncy skirt with a green and blue pattern. It had two shiny black sashes around the waist.

Lily Collins CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

For footwear, the “Mirror Mirror” actress selected a pair of strappy sandals. The shoes, which featured crystal embellishment at the ankles and a sizable stiletto heel, offered the perfect counterpart to a floral tattoo on Collins’ right foot. Aside from the tattoo, the “Stuck in Love” star rocked a dark pedicure that complemented her black sandals.

Lily Collins’ shoes. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Pattinson went with a classic suit that allowed his co-host to shine as the pair posed alongside one another on the red carpet. The 32-year-old “Twilight” heartthrob went with a Dior Homme suit, a skinny tie and a pair of shiny dress shoes.

Lily Collins and Robert Pattinson share a laugh on the red carpet. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

The Go Campaign aims to help vulnerable children across the world by providing them with opportunities.

Apart from Pattinson and Collins, other celebrity attendees at the event included Evangeline Lilly, Sean Penn and James Blake.

