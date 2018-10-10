Ashlee Simpson & More Celebs Embrace Leggy Looks That Show Off Their Heels on the AMAs Red Carpet

Leggy looks that showed off sky-high heels were all the rage on the red carpet at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles today.

\Ashlee Simpson led the pack in a sparkly, long-sleeved blue Monique Lhuillier gown with a sultry thigh-high slit. For footwear, the “Pieces of Me” singer went with shiny silver platform sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti. Simpson stepped out on the red carpet alongside husband Evan Ross, with whom she will present an award later tonight.

Ashlee Simpson wears a Monique Lhuillier dress with Giuseppe Zanotti platforms. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Bebe Rexha similarly opted for a sparkly gown and metallic heels. The songstress stomped out in a black and silver gown with a generous slit, accessorizing with ankle-strap sandals in silver.

Bebe Rexha CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Chantel Jeffries hit the red carpet in a simple look that was all about flattering her legs. The DJ wore a barely-there black minidress with silver zipper detailing. She selected sandals with trendy — and leg-lengthening — PVC detailing at the toe and a silver strap at the ankle.

Chantel Jeffries CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Also going for a leggy look was “Crazy Rich Asians” actress Constance Wu. The “Fresh Off the Boat” star rocked a sparkly multicolored minidress with long sleeves. Her shoes were black ankle-strap sandals with silver embellishment at the toe.

Constance Wu CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

