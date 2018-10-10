Sign up for our newsletter today!

Ashlee Simpson & More Celebs Embrace Leggy Looks That Show Off Their Heels on the AMAs Red Carpet

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

Ashlee Simpson
Leggy looks that showed off sky-high heels were all the rage on the red carpet at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles today.

\Ashlee Simpson led the pack in a sparkly, long-sleeved blue Monique Lhuillier gown with a sultry thigh-high slit. For footwear, the “Pieces of Me” singer went with shiny silver platform sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti. Simpson stepped out on the red carpet alongside husband Evan Ross, with whom she will present an award later tonight.

Ashlee Simpson, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, Monique Lhuillier dress, American Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Oct 2018, red carpet, silver sandals, blue gown, legs
Ashlee Simpson wears a Monique Lhuillier dress with Giuseppe Zanotti platforms.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Bebe Rexha similarly opted for a sparkly gown and metallic heels. The songstress stomped out in a black and silver gown with a generous slit, accessorizing with ankle-strap sandals in silver.

Bebe Rexha, legs, red carpet, amas, American Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Oct 2018
Bebe Rexha
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Chantel Jeffries hit the red carpet in a simple look that was all about flattering her legs. The DJ wore a barely-there black minidress with silver zipper detailing. She selected sandals with trendy — and leg-lengthening — PVC detailing at the toe and a silver strap at the ankle.

Chantel Jeffries, minidress, red carpet, American Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Oct 2018
Chantel Jeffries
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Also going for a leggy look was “Crazy Rich Asians” actress Constance Wu. The “Fresh Off the Boat” star rocked a sparkly multicolored minidress with long sleeves. Her shoes were black ankle-strap sandals with silver embellishment at the toe.

Constance Wu, red carpet, amas, American Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Oct 2018
Constance Wu
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more stars showing off legs — and rocking high heels — at the AMAs.

