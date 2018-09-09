Lady Gaga Channels Old Hollywood Glamour in Velvet Dress and Black Pumps at Toronto Film Festival

Lady Gaga may be known for her wild red carpet looks, but she opted for a more subdued ensemble at the Toronto International Film Festival today.

The”Born This Way” singer sported a one-shouldered, velvet dress in a burgundy color way that almost matched the red carpet while promoting “A Star is Born.”

Lady Gaga at the photo call for “A Star Is Born” during the Toronto International Film Festival, CREDIT: Shawn Goldberg/REX/Shutterstock

For footwear, the star forewent her sky-high stompers in favor of a pair of classic black pumps. The shoes, which appeared to be suede, featured a stiletto heel and pointed toe.

A closer look at Lady Gaga’s footwear. CREDIT: Shawn Goldberg/REX/Shutterstock

Gaga was joined for a press conference by co-star Bradley Cooper, who also made his directorial the film. Cooper kept things casual in a blue T-shirt, jeans and brownish Chelsea boots, completing his look with an oversized navy jacket.

Bradley Cooper CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“I think Bradley is an incredible filmmaker,” Gaga told Variety of her director. “I have acted before, but I’ve never been the lead actress of a feature film. Every day on set was such a thrill to watch him work. You can see the gears turning while he’s working even when he’s in character.”

While the movie has yet to premiere in the U.S., it’s already been lauded by critics as a potential Oscar contender.

