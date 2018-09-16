Kristen Stewart Shows Off Long Legs in Sparkly Minidress and Black Pumps at TIFF

Kristen Stewart’s look was all about the legs as she attended the premiere of her new film, “Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy,” at the Toronto International Film Festival yesterday.

Stewart hit the red carpet in a white Chanel minidress with sequin detailing throughout and long sleeves.

Kristen Stewart CREDIT: WARREN TODA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

She paired the chic dress with Sophia Webster pumps that looked stylish on the red carpet. The shoes featured a stiletto heel and a pointed toe, with an on-trend clear strap.

Kristen Stewart’s Sophia Webster heels. CREDIT: WARREN TODA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The “Twilight” star was joined by her co-stars on the red carpet, including “Big Little Lies” star Laura Dern.

Dern was put-together in a silky black gown that featured a high neckline and a cinched waist. To complete her sophisticated look, the 51-year-old actress chose black sandals with embellished bow detailing and a bejeweled clasp.

Laura Dern CREDIT: Michael Hurcomb/Shutterstock

“Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy” follows the true story of a young woman, Savannah Knoop (played by Stewart), who spends six years pretending she is famed author JT LeRoy upon the request of Laura Albert (Dern), the writer who is really behind LeRoy’s famous works.

Based loosely on Knoop’s book, “Girl Boy Girl: How I Became JT Leroy,” the film made its world premiere at TIFF yesterday. The movie also features Jim Sturgess and Diane Kruger.

To see times Stewart has chosen sky-high stilettos through the years, click through the gallery below.

