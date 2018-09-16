Jenna Dewan Rocks Head-to-Toe Fuchsia and More Stars at Variety’s Pre-Emmys Party

Jenna Dewan popped on the red carpet at the Variety Women in Film party in Los Angeles Saturday night.

The “Supergirl” star sported a tank-top with flowing, wide-legged pants, both in the same fuchsia shade. For footwear, she kept the hot-pink theme going, rocking metallic pink sandals that went perfectly with her monochrome look.

Jenna Dewan CREDIT: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Dewan’s beauty look also played into her head-to-toe pink outfit. The 37-year-old went for a bold lip that perfectly matched her ensemble.

While Dewan was pretty in pink, Alison Brie went for a standout look that had a bit more edge to it. The actress chose a leopard-print black and blue Dundas minidress that featured exaggeratedly large shoulders. She paired the daring dress with Christian Louboutin sandals that tied at the ankles for a look that was all about the legs.

Alison Brie CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Never one to play it safe, “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness too made a red carpet statement. The groomer wore a blue and white striped shirtdress, which he paired with patterned boots that went almost up to his knees.

Jonathan Van Ness CREDIT: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Another standout look came courtesy of Tiffany Haddish. The “Girls’ Trip” star went for an understated yet stylish look, sporting a formfitting black dress that showed off her curves and black ankle-strap sandals.

Tiffany Haddish CREDIT: Todd Williamson/Variety/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more looks from the Variety Women in Film party.

Want more?

Jenna Dewan’s Mini-Me Daughter Is Rocking Unicorns & Starry Skechers Kicks

Heidi Klum Recovers From a Wardrobe Malfunction on the Red Carpet at the Creative Arts Emmys